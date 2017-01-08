Zootopia wins best animated feature at the Golden Globes

Disney’s Zootopia has won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film, beating out fellow Disney nominee Moana.

Starring Ginnifer Goodwin as a bunny named Officer Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as sly con-artist fox named Nick Wilde, the film followed the unlikely duo as they uncover a metropolitan conspiracy.

Accepting the award, co-director Byron Howard said the Zootopia team wanted to make a film about “embracing diversity even when there are people who want to divide us using fear.”

“On top of all that,” he added, “we still managed to fit in a joke about a sloth working at the DMV.”

The PG-rated feature received glowing critical reviews and earned more than $1 billion worldwide, joining Disney’s animated juggernaut Frozen in box office success.

Co-directors Howard and Rich Moore talked with EW in June and expressed hope for a possible sequel or TV spin-off. “We cut a lot out during the making of the film,” said Howard. “We introduced districts that we talked about that couldn’t fit in, other characters that we eliminated from the movie. There’s a vast potential for this world, so I’d love to see something more come from it.”

Zootopia beat out Disney’s Moana, Kubo and the Two Strings, Illumination’s Sing, and French-Swiss feature My Life as a Zucchini for the honor.

