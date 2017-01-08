Golden Globes 2017: The Crown wins Best Drama

All hail The Crown. The Netflix drama chronicling the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been, well, crowned the winner of the Best TV Drama at the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan (The Queen) and based on his play “The Audience,” glittered even before it premiered: Reportedly the most expensive Netflix drama produced, it promised (and delivered) lavish sets, posh period costumes, and detailed looks inside the lives of the Windsor royal family. All of it posed a unique challenge for the production, says EP Stephen Daldry, who spoke with EW in September about the feat. “We constantly had to move around the whole country looking for rooms that echo Buckingham Palace,” he recalled.

Beyond the regal appearance, though, the series also boasted fine performances from Claire Foy as Elizabeth (who won best actress in a drama series on Sunday night), Matt Smith as the charming but stubborn Prince Philip, Jared Harris as the late King George VI, and John Lithgow as the intimidating Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The Crown beat out fellow Netflix drama Stranger Things, HBO’s similarly queen-centric Game of Thrones, NBC’s This Is Us, and HBO’s Westworld.