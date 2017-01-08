Damien Chazelle just hit another high note. The filmmaker has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay for his romantic musical La La Land.

Chazelle thanked his producers for “not blanching at an utterly insane proposition,” as well as the “incredible team of artists who brought this to life” while accepting the prize at the 74th annual ceremony Sunday night in Beverly Hills. “Finally,” he said, “this is a love story, so I have to thank and give a large portion of this award to my love, Olivia [Hamilton].”

A throwback musical with modern flair, La La Land stars Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone as two showbiz strivers making their way in a candy-colored Los Angeles. The film, which Chazelle also directed, has emerged as an awards season frontrunner, cleaning up at the Critics Choice Awards and garnering seven Golden Globe nominations, the most of any movie this year.

In the screenplay category, Chazelle beat out Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, and Taylor Sheridan for Hell or High Water.

Thirty-one-year-old Chazelle, who made a name for himself with the taut jazz drama Whiplash, told EW in September that he envisioned La La Land as “a full-fledged musical,” but also a story that would feel “grounded at every moment, and totally relatable and relevant.”

The Globe win is Chazelle’s first, in two nominations. He’s also up for Best Director.