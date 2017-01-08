Golden Globes 2017: Lion star Sunny Pawar charms everyone

He may be a pint-sized 8-year-old, but Lion star Sunny Pawar stole the show when he accompanied costar Dev Patel on stage at the Golden Globes to introduce their nominated drama, Lion.

After Patel spoke of the film about a man who finds his long-lost family in India using Google Earth, he lifted the tiny actor, who played the younger version of his character, to deliver the final line: “This is our movie, Lion.” Watch the moment below:

Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar introduce a clip from @LionMovie, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/V17ztQmaAA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

From inside the theater, Chrissy Teigen tweeted her appreciation for the adorable presenter:

Viewers felt the same way:

If you thought Sunny Pawar looked adorable at #GoldenGlobes just now, and you haven't seen Lion, pls see it. His is the standout performance — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) January 9, 2017

The way Dev Patel just said "yes!" to Sunny Pawar made me tear up. #GoldenGlobes — Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) January 9, 2017

Sunny Pawar, star of LION, is not nominated for anything. But he just won the night BECAUSE HE IS ADORABLE. #goldenglobes #asianspotting — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) January 9, 2017

I could have taken about 5, 20, 60 more minutes of Dev Patel in a tux plus Sunny Pawar. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 9, 2017

Just call him the new Jacob Tremblay. Someone set up an Instagram account for him, stat!