Golden Globes 2017

Golden Globes 2017: Lion star Sunny Pawar charms everyone

@shirklesxp

Updated

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He may be a pint-sized 8-year-old, but Lion star Sunny Pawar stole the show when he accompanied costar Dev Patel on stage at the Golden Globes to introduce their nominated drama, Lion.

After Patel spoke of the film about a man who finds his long-lost family in India using Google Earth, he lifted the tiny actor, who played the younger version of his character, to deliver the final line: “This is our movie, Lion.” Watch the moment below:

From inside the theater, Chrissy Teigen tweeted her appreciation for the adorable presenter:

Viewers felt the same way:

Just call him the new Jacob Tremblay. Someone set up an Instagram account for him, stat!

