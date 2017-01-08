Lily Collins is enjoying her first-ever Golden Globes ceremony as a nominee — and celebrating every minute of the gala ceremony thus far.

The Rules Don’t Apply star is up for best actress in a musical or comedy for her starring turn in Warren Beatty’s love story, and she’s been documenting the experience on Instagram with plenty of red carpet photos and behind-the-scenes snaps.

“I’ll look back on this moment and remember it forever,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Collins has attended the Globes: She also walked the carpet in 2000 when her father, Phil Collins, won best original song for “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan.

Collins is competing for best actress against Annette Bening in 20th Century Women, Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen, Emma Stone in La La Land, and Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins. Check out more first-time nominees here, and see Collins’ Instagram posts below.

The final zip… A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

I'll look back on this moment and remember it forever in @ZuhairMuradOfficial… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

My date… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PST