La La Land may well be seeing stars in the City of Angels on Sunday, as the film captured the top prize for a musical or comedy at the 74th Golden Globes.

The prize capped a big night for Damien Chazelle’s dazzling, L.A.-set musical, which came in as the frontrunner with seven nominations and won all seven of them, breaking the record for most wins by a film at the Golden Globes.

“This is insane,” executive producer Fred Berger said. “To be standing here tonight is such an honor. Thank you for celebrating cinema and for embracing musicals.”

“Thank you to my cast for reminding us of feel with unbridled passion, to dream more fervently,” producer Marc Platt said as he accepted the award for the film.

Backstage, director Chazelle reacted to the film’s record-breaking run at the awards show, as well as his own win, which made him the youngest director in history to win a Golden Globe. “Now that you say that, it feels incredible,” he said. “I think I’m still processing. This is my first time ever at the Golden Globes. I assume it doesn’t always go this way. But I was just so honored to be here at all, so to now actually be here on this stage and with the people I made this movie with — I think the thing I was most excited about was getting to see Justin [Hurwitz, who won for Best Original Song], who I went to college with and met in a college band and talked about movies with, to see him on that stage, I think maybe that was actually the single greatest moment for me.”

La La Land follows Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician, as they fall in love while trying to achieve their dreams in the titular city.

Last month, EW named it the top film of 2016, and Chris Nashawaty hailed it as “stunningly ambitious and thrillingly alive the way the best movies are” in his A review.

“I think Ryan and Emma were the perfect actors for the roles,” Chazelle told EW at the Toronto Film Festival back in September. “I think it’s their emotions and their behavior that really just carries an audience — even an audience that’s not really into musicals — through the movie. So it was a huge burden on their shoulders to create that through-line, but that’s what I needed and that’s what they did.

The other nominees for best comedy or musical were Deadpool, 20th Century Women, Florence Foster Jenkins, and Sing Street. Head here for the full list of Golden Globes winners.