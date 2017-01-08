Isabelle Huppert beats Natalie Portman for best actress at the Globes

Isabelle Huppert won her first Golden Globe award on Sunday night, topping expected winner Natalie Portman in the best actress in a motion picture drama category.

The veteran French actress won for her critically acclaimed turn in Elle.

In Paul Verhoeven’s thriller, Huppert plays a successful video game developer who is raped in the very beginning of the film. Michèle plots her revenge on her attacker, never seeking help and putting the onus for closure on herself.

“She’s a prototype,” Huppert told EW in November. “You have no reference with her. She’s not a victim. She doesn’t react like a victim. But she also doesn’t react as a predictable avenger kind of a woman. She is somewhere else.”

Huppert took home the hardware against Natalie Portman portraying an iconic First Lady in Jackie; Amy Adams’ turn as a linguist tasked with communicating with aliens in Arrival; Loving star Ruth Negga, whose real-life character fought for love without racial confinements; and Jessica Chastain as anti-gun lobbyist Miss Sloane.

Despite acting since 1971, this was Huppert’s first Golden Globe nomination. The Amour actress has never been nominated for an Oscar.

See the full list of winners here.