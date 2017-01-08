Michael Keaton is the second person to call Hidden Figures, 'Hidden Fences'

And this unfortunate trend continues…

While announcing the best supporting actress nominees at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Michael Keaton mistakenly said Octavia Spencer was nominated for “Hidden Fences” instead of Hidden Figures.

This isn’t the first time that someone has mashed up the titles of the historical drama Hidden Figures and the Denzel Washington-directed Fences, which is not about space travel. Jenna Bush Hager made the same flub while speaking to Hidden Figures composer Pharrell Williams on the red carpet before the ceremony on Sunday night.

Watch the cringeworthy moment below:

Michael Keaton is the 2nd person tonight to refer to Hidden Figues as Hidden Fences… pic.twitter.com/aplvnPX19a — Ilana Phillips (@ilphil) January 9, 2017

Naturally, someone has already made a novelty “Hidden Fences” Twitter account, because it’s become a thing.

The Hidden Fences for Best Picture 2017. The campaign starts here. — Hidden Fences (@TheHiddenFences) January 9, 2017

Retta and Gabrielle Union were some of the celebrities who reacted the problematic gaffe on Twitter, which you can see below, too.