When Evan Rachel Wood picked out her look for the 2017 Golden Globes, she decided she was going to make a statement. While walking the red carpet, the Westworld star told E!’s Ryan Seacrest about her choice to wear a pantsuit to the awards show instead of a dress.

“I’m not trying to protest dresses,” Wood said. “But I wanted to make sure young girls and women know that it’s not a requirement.” Wood continued, “You don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself because you’re worth more than that.”

Furthermore, Wood said her pantsuit served as an homage to Victor Victoria and David Bowie “because it’s his birthday.”

Wood is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her performance on Westworld.