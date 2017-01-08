Here's what Drew Barrymore wore to the Golden Globes

Drew Barrymore turned heads on the red carpet outside of Beverly Hills’ Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday, when she arrived at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress, who’s serving as a presenter at the annual awards show, wore a shimmering Monique Lhuillier gown. Her metallic number featured cold shoulders, a deep V-neck, and delicate embellishment.

Barrymore amped up her red-carpet look with a dark manicure and eye-catching silver cocktail rings on her fingers. The star, who earned her own Golden Globe Award in 2009 for Grey Gardens, added a final touch with a voluminous retro-inspired hairstyle and a smokey eye.

And then it's like that #goldenglobes @debraferullomakeup @hairbyjohnd @_leeharris_ A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

The look was a hit with viewers, many of whom took to Twitter to comment on Barrymore’s ensemble.

Drew Barrymore on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet is EVERYTHING!!!! Best look hands down! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 8, 2017

I'm kind of super into Drew Barrymore's weird bird dress. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/P2cSyHDh2n — Alanna Bennett (@AlannaBennett) January 8, 2017

.@DrewBarrymore is stunning. Mainly because of the positive energy she projects. I want to be her friend. #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet — Kristin Klingshirn (@KrisKling) January 8, 2017

Drew Barrymore is pure light. Looks gorg. Love her vibe so much. — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) January 8, 2017

