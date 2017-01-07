Moonlight named Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

Ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight was named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics for the organization’s 51st annual meeting on Saturday.

The film is a coming-of-age tale written and directed by Jenkins in three movements, chronicling the young Chiron as he comes to terms with his sexuality amid the backdrop of Miami during the “War on Drugs.” The NSFC also honored the film with Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali’s performance as Chiron’s father-figure, Best Cinematography for James Laxton, and Best Director for Jenkins.

Manchester by the Sea also won big: Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams were named Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, while director Kenneth Lonergan received the Best Screenplay honor. Isabelle Huppert was recognized for her performances in both Elle and Things to Come with Best Actress.

Largely snubbed was La La Land, the musical masterpiece starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. However, the film earned runner-up honors for Best Picture, Best Director (Damien Chazelle), and Best Cinematography (Linus Sandgren).

See the main list of winners below.

Best Picture: Moonlight

Runners up: Manchester by the Sea, La La Land

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Runners up: Denzel Washington, Fences; Adam Driver, Paterson

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle and Things to Come

Runners up: Annette Bening, 20th Century Women; Sandra Hüller, Toni Erdmann

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Runners up: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Runners up: Lily Gladstone, Certain Women; Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Runners up: Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Runners up: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Cinematography: James Laxton, Moonlight

Runners up: Linus Sandgren, La La Land; Rodrigo, Prieto, Silence

Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann

Runners up: The Handmaiden, Elle, Things to Come

Best Nonfiction Film: O.J.: Made in America

Runners up: I Am Not Your Negro, 13th