Golden Globes TV predictions: Who will definitely win

Fun fact: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association only consists of about 90 members. That’s the same number of members as, for example, the Boffer LARP Fighter Practice Meetup group in Austin, Texas. This makes the HFPA’s choices for who should win a Golden Globe notoriously tough to predict. The 90 voters don’t even need to agree on somebody: a winner just needs a plurality of votes. The actor or actress on stage Sunday night clutching that award could have, in theory, received as few as 16 votes among the six nominees. So who knows if 16 people will think Mandy Moore deserves best supporting actress in a TV series?

We do. We know. For sure. Because why not sound confident in the face of total uncertainty? Here is who will win Sunday:

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

“Who the f— knows,” wrote one publicist when asked who they thought would win this very tough category. One might think Game of Thrones will take it home given that the fantasy drama had arguably its strongest season and won at the Emmys. But the HFPA often acts as a counter-measure to the more prestigious ceremony and has never been all the enamored with GoT anyway. Last season, the Globes gave this award to Mr. Robot (which isn’t even nominated for its frustrating second season). Though I loved HBO’s Westworld and Netflix’s Stranger Things, both Netflix’s The Crown (despite its weak final episodes) and NBC’s This Is Us (despite being on a broadcast network, which seems to increasingly face an uphill fight in these contests) are more likely. The Crown is the safest bet of all, but nothing would really surprise here this year.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Normally Veep would be a contender, but it’s like the GoT of this category — heavily honored by the Emmys and perhaps too conventional of a choice. Last year’s “look something shiny!” surprise pick was Mozart in the Jungle, and it’s likely the HFPA will look for something new this time too. I’d bet on FX’s very worthy breakout Atlanta.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

O.J., O.J., O.J. Granted this win would echo the Emmys, but the FX drama was such a powerful and topical accomplishment that an upset would be stunning (though also rather HFPA-y).

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Can Rami Malek continue his streak now that Jon Hamm is no longer in play? Once again, USA’s drama feels like last year’s buzz. I’d love to see Matthew Rhys take this home but suspect Billy Bob Thornton will surprise. That might not be a choice you or I would make, but oftentimes the most reliable Globes prediction hack is to bet on a category’s biggest star.

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Which goes for this category too. I’d love to see Evan Rachel Wood take this for Westworld. Experts say Claire Foy is a total lock to win for The Crown. Balfe and Russell could easily slip in here too. But there’s no glory in playing it safe with every category. So I’m drunkenly putting my chips on the 40-1 Gold Derby odds that Winona Ryder will end up on that stage.

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Who would have thought three years ago that the last two winners of this category would be from The CW? Rachel Bloom and Gina Rodriguez are back again, but I suspect the HFPA’s ever-wandering eye will land on somebody new — like Insecure star Issa Rae.

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

This category is the one I have the most confidence in predicting: Donald Glover, Atlanta. It’s a star-making performance that also extends behind the camera for the future Lando Calrissian. This perhaps the only way somebody could beat out the formidable Jeffrey Tambor.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

As with the limited series category, the O.J. strength feels most likely to power its nominee — Paulson — into a repeat of the Emmys. Though Riley Keough has that dark horse-y feel that Globes voters like.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

The category that could upset O.J.’s victory lap. John Lithgow gave the sort of historical, actorly, and heart-breaking performance as Winston Churchill that awards voters love. That will be enough to push out the otherwise top choice, Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his role. (Another contender: Hugh Laurie, who won two Globes for House, so never count him out.) Slater, last year’s winner, should continue Mr. Robot‘s second season wash-out.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

How can Lena Headey or Thandie Newton not win? Headey, as I write annually, has been deserving of an award for GoT since season 1. Newton gave a fearless and devastating performance for Westworld‘s debut season. The This Is Us actors likely cancel each other out in the voting. Headey is overdue. But Newton feels more likely.

Come to EW.com Sunday night for all the winners and highlights.