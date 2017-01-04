Golden Globes will honor recent celebrity deaths

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The Golden Globes will take time to honor the recent celebrity deaths that have occurred at the end of the year.

“We have not done an ‘In Memoriam’ on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild,” Globes producer Barry Adelman told PEOPLE at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day on Wednesday.

“But we do realize there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and I think we’ll be acknowledging that,” added Adelman.

The producer did not elaborate on how those recent deaths will be honored.

Many notable celebrities were lost this year, including Gene Wilder, David Bowie, Alan Rickman and George Michael. But the very recent death of five-time Golden Globe nominee Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, seem especially poignant so close to the awards show.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later, on Dec. 27, at UCLA Medical Center. Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.

A memorial will be held for Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, on Thursday, followed by the burial on Friday, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will honor acting in film and TV in 25 categories: 14 for movies and 11 for TV.

Jimmy Fallon will take the stage as host, and Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters — Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20 — will share the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017. The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

