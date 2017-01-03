Nick Kroll, John Mulaney to host 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to have too much tuna.

On Tuesday, Film Independent announced that comedians and the creators and stars of Broadway’s Oh, Hello, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards, which recognize’s the year’s best independent films.

“From film to television to Broadway, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been almost everywhere – and now their world domination will be complete when they host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards,” said Film Independent president Josh Welsh in a statement. “We couldn’t think of two smarter, funnier people to host our show, and look forward to having them on the beach on Saturday, February 25.”

The duo recently found success on Broadway with Oh, Hello, playing the curmudgeonly characters they originated on Comedy Central’s The Kroll Show. While best known for playing Ruxin on The League, Kroll can currently be seen and heard on the big screen in the critically acclaimed Loving and the animated musical Sing. An Emmy-nominated comedian, Mulaney released a Netflix special, The Comeback Kid, in 2015 and co-created Bill Hader’s wildly popular “Stefon” character during his time on Saturday Night Live.

American Honey and Moonlight scored the most nominations for the upcoming awards show, which will air Feb. 25 at 5 pm. ET on IFC.