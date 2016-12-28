Nominees for the 2017 Golden Globes have been announced, a host has been named, and now the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has lined up a pair of A-list presenters for its annual gala.

The Globes announced Wednesday that Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell will be part of the presenters’ roster for next month’s ceremony.

Kendrick is a Globe nominee herself for her role in 2009’s Up in the Air, which went on to earn her an Oscar nomination in the same supporting actress category. She was seen earlier this year in The Accountant — and heard in the animated film Trolls — and will appear next year in the wedding-centric Table 19 and Pitch Perfect 3.

Carell is also no stranger to the Golden Globes, having been nominated for eight honors and winning one of them (in 2006 for his role on The Office). Most recently, he was nominated in the best actor, comedy or musical, category for his role in 2015’s The Big Short. He’s set to reprise his voice role as Gru for Despicable Me 3, arriving next year, and will also play Bobby Riggs in the upcoming Battle of the Sexes film.

Nominees for the 74th annual Golden Globes can be found here. Jimmy Fallon is hosting the ceremony, which airs live on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.