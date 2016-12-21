Oscars 2017: One of these 336 movies will win Best Picture

A total of 336 feature films are eligible for the 89th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. The number is the highest in recent years, topping last year’s 305 films, 323 in 2014, and 289 in 2013.

The full list runs the gamut from the child-trafficking documentary The Abolitionists to the animated animal comedy Zootopia. (See the complete list of eligible films here.)

To qualify for Academy Awards consideration, feature films must open in a commercial movie theater in Los Angeles County by midnight, Dec. 31, and begin a run of at least seven consecutive days.

Feature films are defined as having a running time of more than 40 minutes, and under academy rules they must be exhibited on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format. Films that are first exhibited or distributed non-theatrically are ineligible for Oscars consideration.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced Jan. 24, and the awards will be handed out Feb. 26.