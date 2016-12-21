Fergie, The Black Eyed Peas

After stepping away from the Black Eyed Peas in 2006, Fergie released her debut solo project, The Duchess, which gave birth to a handful of the singer's most popular singles including "Fergalicious," "London Bridge," "Clumsy," and "Glamorous." Though she had the internet going bananas with the recent release of the video for her new single "M.I.L.F. $" (featuring famous MILFs such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Ciara), a release date has yet to be given for Fergie's second album, Double Duchess.