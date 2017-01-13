What to Watch This Weekend: Bryan Cranston breaks bad again in Sneaky Pete

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Sneaky Pete

Amazon, Friday, streaming

“Sneaky Pete” isn’t really named Pete: He’s Marius (Giovanni Ribisi), a clever con man recently released from prison. Naturally, he quickly falls back into trouble as he tries to escape a vengeful crime boss (played deliciously by Bryan Cranston) while also trying to trick a small-town family into thinking he’s their long-lost relative Pete. Bonus: The show comes from Cranston himself as well as David Shore (House) and Graham Yost (Justified), so it’s got all the right credentials to justify a weekend binge.

SNL: ROGUE ONE

Saturday Night Live

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.

Hosted by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story lead Felicity Jones. So… does that mean the episode is canon?