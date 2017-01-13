What to Watch This Weekend: Bryan Cranston breaks bad again in Sneaky Pete

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE WEEKEND
Sneaky Pete
Amazon, Friday, streaming
“Sneaky Pete” isn’t really named Pete: He’s Marius (Giovanni Ribisi), a clever con man recently released from prison. Naturally, he quickly falls back into trouble as he tries to escape a vengeful crime boss (played deliciously by Bryan Cranston) while also trying to trick a small-town family into thinking he’s their long-lost relative Pete. Bonus: The show comes from Cranston himself as well as David Shore (House) and Graham Yost (Justified), so it’s got all the right credentials to justify a weekend binge.
SNL: ROGUE ONE
Saturday Night Live
NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.
Hosted by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story lead Felicity Jones. So… does that mean the episode is canon?
SERIES DEBUT
Victoria
PBS, Sunday, 9 p.m.
If The Crown is the British throne’s version of The West Wing, Victoria — starring Jenna Coleman as the titular queen and Rufus Sewell as her sexy but proper mentor — might be its Downton Abbey: a soapy melodrama about rich people in beautiful costumes.