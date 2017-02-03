Hawaii Five-0 to stage crossover with MacGyver

It’s official: Hawaii Five-0 will be crossing over with MacGyver.

EW has confirmed that the two CBS dramas will cross over in the March 10 episode of MacGyver, which will feature Hawaii Five-0 stars Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and Taylor Wiley.

Production on the episode, which will be shot in both Oahu and Atlanta, has begun. The news first leaked when MacGyver star Lucas Till shared a photo on Twitter.

Per CBS, here’s what’s in store: Mac and the team travel to the big Island of Hawaii to aid in earthquake-relief efforts. When there, Mac and Jack (George Eads) team with Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua from the Five-0 Task Force to rescue a group of government scientists trapped in a building on the verge of collapse. However, as they work on the complicated rescue, a dangerous group using the earthquake chaos as a distraction aim to steal the top-secret weaponry the scientists were working on.

“This crossover has almost seemed inevitable since the day MacGyver premiered,” says Peter Lenkov, executive producer on both MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0. “We have always envisioned that our H50 ohana and the Phoenix team live in the same universe and it was about time that Mac and Jack had a case in Hawaii.”

The idea for a crossover between the two CBS procedurals has been brewing for quite a while. Back at San Diego’s Comic-Con International, Lenkov told EW he was hoping they’d eventually do it, even revealing they planted a seed in the pilot that they’d “take advantage of that could lead to a crossover.”

In November, Lenkov told EW that the two shows were actively trying to work out the logistics. “On Five-0, we’re in season 7,” he said. “All the actors have these crazy schedules where not everybody works every day, so the logistics of getting the people we need to get in those scenes is just becoming very difficult, so we’re trying to do it. It’s just a matter of when.”

MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively, on CBS.